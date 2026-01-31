Local

Two northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed for significant debris spill

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation told drivers to expect delays during the Friday evening commute.

Two of the northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed because of a significant debris spill.

Just before 6 p.m. WSDOT said a second sweeper was on scene to help.

At 4:30 p.m. the backups reached upwards of three miles.

WSDOT said the debris was up to two inches thick in areas.

No word on what the debris is or how long it’ll take to clean up.

Avoid the area if possible.

