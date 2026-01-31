Two northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed for significant debris spill

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation told drivers to expect delays during the Friday evening commute.

Two of the northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed because of a significant debris spill.

Just before 6 p.m. WSDOT said a second sweeper was on scene to help.

UPDATE: Crews continue to make progress removing debris from the NB I-5 express lanes, where a second sweeper is now on scene. https://t.co/dLGiUmpTmw pic.twitter.com/yGz4v4KUds — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 31, 2026

At 4:30 p.m. the backups reached upwards of three miles.

WSDOT said the debris was up to two inches thick in areas.

No word on what the debris is or how long it’ll take to clean up.

Avoid the area if possible.

It's Friday rush hour and we've got two lanes of the NB I-5 express lanes closed due to a significant debris spill. Backups are already stretching around three miles. Debris is up to two inches thick in areas. Expect long delays and consider alternate routes. https://t.co/ImVC7j46jE pic.twitter.com/MA5tfszz56 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 31, 2026

