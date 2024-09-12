Two Monroe High School students charged with shooting that injured another student

Monroe Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday evening at Lake Tye Park, near the Skate Park area.

Officers were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. after a passerby reported an argument between two groups in the parking lot, followed by gunfire.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Shell casings were also discovered.

On Wednesday, a student at Monroe High School came forward, identifying as a victim of the altercation.

Although the students did not suffer gunshot wounds, they did sustain minor injuries during the incident.

Following an interview with the victim, police identified three suspects, all of whom attended Monroe High School.

Police arrested one adult suspect and filed charges against two juvenile suspects, all facing charges of fourth-degree assault.

The adult suspect is in custody, while charges for the minors will be referred to Snohomish County Juvenile Court.

Monroe Police Chief Jeffrey Jolley expressed concern about the incident, stating, “The threat and use of violence by juveniles in our community is alarming.”

He praised the quick response of the School Resource Officer at Monroe High School, which helped identify the suspects.

Jolley also commended officers for their swift action in apprehending those responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing efforts to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

©2024 Cox Media Group