Two men injured in White Center road rage shooting

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a suspect is in custody after a shooting in White Center just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called near Southwest 98th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest to reports of a car accident involving a road rage incident, KCSO said in a release.

Two men were found shot at the scene with serious injuries and were brought to local hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says the suspected shooter stayed around the scene and was arrested following the shooting.

There is no longer a danger to the public, KCSO says.

