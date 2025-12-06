Two men in court for alleged violent assault on Army member at JBLM

TACOMA, Wash. — Two former military members from Lacey are set to appear in federal court in Tacoma, facing charges related to an alleged violent assault at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

Charles Ethan Fields and Levi Austin Frakes, both 27, have been in custody since their arrest on June 2, 2025. They are charged with robbery, assault, and theft of government property, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Fields and Frakes entered JBLM on the evening of June 1, 2025, according to the criminal complaint. A member of the Army then found the masked men in the Ranger compound.

When confronted, the men allegedly attacked the Army member, striking him with a hammer. The victim managed to gain control of the hammer, but one of the men then brandished a knife before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Investigators say that the men attempted to steal around $14,000 in government property. A search of their residence in Lacey revealed weapons, military property, and $24,000 in cash.

The items found included night vision devices, ballistic plates, plate carriers, helmets, military munitions, and explosives, the release said.

If convicted, Fields and Frakes face up to 25 years in prison, with robbery punishable by up to 15 years and assault and theft of government property each carrying potential sentences of up to 10 years.

©2025 Cox Media Group