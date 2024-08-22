Two men arrested after stolen car chase in downtown Kent

KENT - — Kent police arrested two men in their 20s Wednesday, after a chase in a stolen car.

Around 2:50 p.m. officers said they were at 2nd Avenue South to check out a call regarding people openly using drugs in the parking lot and refusing to leave.

As the officers returned to their patrol cars, the department said an unlicensed BMW sped towards them and swerved onto a sidewalk to escape.

The car turned out to be stolen.

Officers said they chased the car downtown and performed a PIT maneuver to stop the people inside from getting away.

The men inside immediately jumped out and tried to run away, but police said they caught up and arrested them.

The two are facing multiple charges related to the stolen BMW and additional crimes committed during the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group