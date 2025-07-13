Two men appear in court for Renton Transit Center shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Two men appeared in court today as suspects in a shooting at the Renton Transit Center, that left a victim in critical condition.

The two were arrested on Friday in connection with the shooting that happened around 3:15 p.m. near Third Street and Burnett Avenue South.

An 18-year-old man from Kent had his first appearance in court for the shooting, where the judge found probable cause for assault and set bail at $500,000.

A 20-year-old suspect also had a hearing in court on Saturday, where judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and set bail at $250,000.

This was both suspects’ first appearance in court for the shooting.

The Renton Police Department is still investigating the case, with additional charges expected by Wednesday.

