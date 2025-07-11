Shooting at Renton Transit Center sends 1 to hospital

A person was shot Friday afternoon at the Renton Transit Center, and two suspects were later taken into custody, according to Renton police and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near Third Street and Burnett Avenue South, near the transit center.

Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The person’s condition has not been released.

According to the Renton Police Department, two suspects may have left the area by boarding a nearby bus.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed later that two people had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or released the identities of the individuals involved.

