Two killed in Skyway rollover crash

SKYWAY, Wash. — Two people were killed and one was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 900 in Skyway on Friday night, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a report.

The one injured was determined to be the driver and was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, the WSP says.

At around 9:40 p.m., their car was headed eastbound at high speed and lost control, went off the road, and landed on its side, according to the WSP report

The report says one of those killed was a 17-year-old, and it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

