Two kids rescued after falling 40 feet down embankment in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rescue crews in Spokane saved two kids who fell about 40 feet down an embankment above Hangman Creek on March 30.

Video posted by the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shows crews rappelling down and securing both kids in harnesses and helmets before bringing them back up from where they fell.

SVFD said that the boys were playing above the cliffside in High Drive Bluff Park when the ground gave way, falling about 40 feet and becoming stuck, the department posted on Facebook.

The two boys were reunited with their father after being rescued.

“The successful outcome of this rescue is a direct result of the strong partnership between City of Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Valley Fire, and Spokane County Fire District 9,” SVFD posted.

