Two injured during large house fire in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — Crews responded to “heavy fire” in the 19000 block of 129th Place SE in Renton around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Kent, Puget Sound, and Renton firefighters responded to the fire and requested additional medics for reports of two patients. King County medics also responded and additional patient care was requested.

Around 7:17 a.m., Renton firefighters reported that the bulk of the fire was knocked down and all searches were complete.

Renton Regional Fire Authority posted that firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics treated two people for injuries, and medics will be transporting patients to local area hospitals.

