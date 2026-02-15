Two injured after their sailboat explodes near Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EJFR) says two people suffered burn injuries after their 50-foot sailboat exploded in Glen Cove on Sunday afternoon.

The two victims abandoned the sailboat using a dinghy along with their dog.

Authorities say they suffered burn injuries to 20% of their body and were airlifted to a local hospital.

EJFR says it’s unclear if their dog was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to put the fire out on the sailboat, but it’s not clear what caused the explosion.

