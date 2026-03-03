Two injured after man throws rocks at passing cars in South Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly throwing rocks at cars and injuring two people in South Seattle on Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 12 a.m., officers responded near Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street and found a couple in their 50s with facial injuries.

The couple was injured after one of their truck’s windows was shattered, SPD said.

Officers later found the suspect and arrested him after he threatened to shoot and assault officers, according to a police report.

A King County Metro transit supervisor also reported damage to multiple buses after the suspect allegedly threw rocks at their windshield, SPD said.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of assault, malicious mischief, and property destruction.

©2026 Cox Media Group