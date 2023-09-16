Two injured after car rolls down Bothell embankment

BOTHELL, Wash. — Around 8 a.m. the Bothell Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook of a car that had rolled down a steep embankment on Friday night.

In the post, Bothell Fire says that first responders arrived around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Filbert and 9th Avenue South East after getting reports of a car accident.

Crews soon realized that the car had driven off the road down a steep ravine.

Two people were taken to Evergreen Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to recover.

