Two hurt and hospitalized in Edmonds apartment fire

EDMONDS, Wash. — Firefighters from thirteen different fire stations responded to extinguish an apartment fire near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds on Wednesday afternoon.

South County Fire reported that nearly 50 firefighters were needed to fight the porch fire that started burning in a 4-unit building just after 12:40 p.m.

According to South County Fire, a woman and a man escaped the fire but were both rushed to area hospitals by firefighters. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the man was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters tried to keep flames contained to the original unit, but the fire spread into the attic, taking over half an hour to get under control.

Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers assisted at least nine people temporarily displaced by the fire.

South County Fire thanked the Shoreline Fire Department for their help in the fight and said they are investigating the cause.

