Two hospitalized, lanes of SR 900 closed after head-on crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says two people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning after a head-on crash in Tukwila.

It happened on State Route 900 near 57th Avenue South.

Multiple lanes are blocked. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Troopers say the causing driver hit two cars and then a third head-on.

No word on whether the driver was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

Eastbound SR-900 will be closed for an extended period of time.

One lane westbound is currently open as of 7:40 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

