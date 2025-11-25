Two hospitalized, driver arrested for DUI in Spanaway crash

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Both southbound lanes of State Route 7 are closed in Spanaway at 8th Ave South because of a three-car crash.

Troopers with Washington State Patrols say two people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The causing driver has been arrested, suspected of driving under the influence.

Traffic is getting by in the center turn lane.

Drivers should expect a lengthy closure.

No word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

