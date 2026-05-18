Dog who spent more than two years at rescue finally has a forever home

More than two years after a stray dog first moved into a Washington shelter, he finally has a forever home.

At the time, Winchester had lived in four boarding kennels and had never been taken to a proper home.

KIRO 7 featured him in November 2024 as rescue officials sought someone to take him in.

Officials with Red Waggin’ Rescue, located in the City of Connell, told KIRO 7 he’s a “bit of a Velcro dog” after missing out on so much human interaction, and would do best with someone in a house working from home.

A year after that story was published, Winchester has finally gone home.

His new mom tells KIRO 7, he’s “high energy, loves zoomies around the yard and his walks.”

If you’d like to explore the rescue’s other available pets, you can search through them here.

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