Car found torched amid two gang-related shootings reported in Bridgeport, sheriff says

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating two gang-related shootings that happened within hours of each other in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., deputies first responded near State Route 173 and Pine Street Northeast to reports of a shooting at a home.

Authorities found 60 bullet casings at the scene but did not find any suspects, DCSO said in a release.

Witnesses reported seeing the shots coming from a pickup truck before it drove off.

A few minutes later, deputies found the pickup truck on fire near the Quick Mart at Foster Creek Avenue and 26th Street.

DCSO says the truck was reported stolen out of Bridgeport.

Hours later at around 4:30 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Fir Avenue.

Witnesses called in multiple shots being fired at the home, including into a bedroom with a child inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact their tip line at 509-699-3283.

