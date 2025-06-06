Two employees stabbed during attempted shoplifting at Mountlake Terrace gas station, police say

Two employees were stabbed during a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect at a Shell gas station in Mountlake Terrace on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the station at 6602 220th Street Southwest after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said the incident began when employees confronted a person suspected of trying to steal from the store.

During the struggle, the suspect stabbed both employees.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Mountlake Terrace officers located the suspect attempting to leave the area on a public bus and arrested them without further incident.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time, police confirmed.

