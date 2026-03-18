Two early morning stabbings in South Seattle are connected, SPD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that two separate stabbings that happened early Wednesday morning in the Rainier Valley neighborhood are related.

Officers responded to the first stabbing at around 6:10 a.m. near Rainier Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street and found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg, SPD said.

Seattle Fire brought him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers received a call of a second stabbing about a mile away near 36th Avenue South and Cecil Avenue South.

A 38-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the stomach.

He was also brought to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says no arrests have been made and it’s not clear what led to the stabbings.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

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