Two dozen water rescues completed and more likely in Pierce County floodwaters

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — There have been more than two dozen water rescues in Pierce County as our region grapples with historic flooding.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it’s helped with at least 25 flooding-related rescues so far.

“We ask that you please respect road closure signs and don’t drive around barriers,” the department shared on Thursday. “They are there for your safety — there may be hidden hazards such as large debris, downed power/cable lines or other items that could cause entanglement issues, or the road underneath may be washed out or unstable.”

Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult and 12 inches of water can carry away most cars. 2 feet of rushing water can sweep away SUVs and trucks.

This week’s atmospheric river brought heavy rains, raising the levels of many of our rivers and spilling over into our communities.

Governor Bob Ferguson issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, and upwards of 300 members of the National Guard are coming to Washington to help with rescues and cleanup efforts.

The governor is estimating that around 100,000 people will need to evacuate.

To see the latest evacuation orders, emergency shelters, and find out how you can help those who are impacted, click here.

