Two dogs saved by Lacey Fire crews after crawl space and ravine rescues

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two dogs were rescued by Lacey firefighters in separate incidents last weekend.

Dog stuck in crawl space for 2 days

A dog fell through an uncovered hole into a crawl space last weekend and was stuck for two days, according to the Lacey Fire District Three.

“Tight access. Big dog. Careful lift,” Lacey Fire District Three wrote. “The moment he was out? KISSES. He made sure the crew knew how thankful he was.”

14-year-old dog saved after falling into ravine

Boone, a 14-year-old black Labrador retriever, slid approximately 60 feet down a ravine near his home. Due to his age and bad hips, the ravine was too steep to climb out of.

District 8 fire crews stayed with Boone as a truck team set up a rope system, lowered a Stokes basket, and brought Boone safely back up.

“Boone? Calm. Cooperative. Tail wagging the entire time,” Lacey Fire District Three stated. “The best boy went home safe.”

No injuries were reported for either dog.

