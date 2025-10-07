Two confirmed dead in Kitsap County, sheriff says

POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says two people were confirmed dead Tuesday morning at a home in a secluded area of unincorporated Poulsbo.

Authorities have not released what led to their deaths, but say there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office says they have not released a location due to previous burglaries and thefts from crimes that were published on their social media.

This is a developing story.

