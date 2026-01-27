Two Darrington schools evacuated after someone calls in a bomb threat

DARRINGTON, Wash. — Darrington Elementary and Darrington High School were evacuated this afternoon after the school district’s administrative office received a phone call about a bomb threat.

According to police, the person on the other end of the line used an automated voice.

Schools were evacuated as a precaution.

“The safety and well-being of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders. The threat is expected to be resolved with students returning to class as soon as First Responders have given permission to return to class,” a note on the district website reads.

Police say all students and staff are currently safe, and a bomb technician with Washington State Patrol is responding.

