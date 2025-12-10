Local

Two children were rushed to the hospital after crash in Thurston County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Thurston County I-5 crash Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says an early morning crash on Wednesday blocked lanes on I-5 in Thurston County.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-5 just north of SR 121.

Two children in the car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said that a tow truck removed the car, and the lanes are clear.

