Two brothers arrested after knife vs. sword battle in Seattle apartment

SEATTLE — Two brothers were hospitalized and arrested following a violent altercation involving a knife and a sword in a Seattle apartment early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 3:31 a.m. on August 4, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals with multiple stab wounds.

Initially, neither party was forthcoming about the incident, and it was believed that a suspect was still at large.

However, evidence suggested that the two men had engaged in a fight involving a knife and a sword, which took place throughout the apartment.

Both brothers had sustained stab wounds to their bodies and heads.

Due to their invocation of the right to remain silent, it was unclear who the primary aggressor was.

Consequently, both were arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault.

