Two arrested in Snoqualmie for stealing cars and packages, police say

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Snoqualmie Police Department says two people were arrested for burglary on Monday morning after being seen prowling cars in the Ridge neighborhood.

A man and a woman allegedly used a garage door opener to get inside a home, take property, and return later to steal an Audi SUV parked in the garage, according to police.

Snoqualmie PD says the two were also seen on Ring doorbell video stealing packages in the neighborhood.

Later that morning, officers spotted the two in a Safeway parking lot in a different car, which was later found to have been stolen from Seattle and had stolen plates from Tacoma.

They told officers where the stolen Audi SUV was before they were booked into the King County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group