Two arrested in Auburn on child sexual abuse material charges

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two individuals were arrested for possessing pornographic materials involving minors and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the Auburn Police Department Investigations Team confirmed Tuesday.

The two arrests came from separate operations, both conducted on Feb. 18.

“Both individuals were taken into custody without incident,” the Auburn Police Department stated. “Search warrants were executed at their residences, where detectives recovered digital evidence related to the investigations. The suspects were both booked into jail.”

The Auburn Police Department, working as an affiliate of the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM), prompting separate investigations into the suspects.

“The Auburn Police Department remains committed to protecting children in our community,” the Auburn Police Department said. “These investigations are a top priority, and we will continue to aggressively pursue individuals involved in the exploitation of minors.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group