Two arrested after armed carjacking of Mercedes Benz in King County

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after an armed carjacking earlier that day in New Castle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 report of an armed carjacking in the 6900 block of Coal Creek Road Southeast in New Castle.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department were already there when deputies arrived.

The victim -- who was not injured -- told police his white 2018 Mercedes Benz was taken at gunpoint by two white males in hooded sweatshirts. They were in their late teens or early 20s.

The car was last known to be in Lynnwood.

At about 6:18 p.m. the car was found in the 700 block of 10th Street in Renton.

The two male suspects -- ages 16 and 21 -- were arrested and two handguns were recovered. Both were booked into jail.

