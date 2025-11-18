Two arrested, accused of stealing from Issaquah BevMo twice in one weekend

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police arrested two people over the weekend, accused of stealing from BevMo two days in a row.

On Saturday, employees called police after seeing three people steal alcohol gift sets and driving away in a silver sedan. Officers checked the area and couldn’t find the car. Store employees said they intended to prosecute and trespass those involved.

The next day, police were called back to the same store. Officers found a silver sedan with its front license plate covered. Inside, officers spotted someone trying to hide – with alcohol.

A second person approached the car and police detained them both. Store staff positively identified the pair as the suspects involved in the thefts.

An employee said one had dropped and broken a bottle while trying to leave the store, while another had grabbed merchandise without paying.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Issaquah City Jail. The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to BevMo.

