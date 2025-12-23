Two 15-year-olds placed on house arrest after bringing guns to White Center high school

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two 15-year-old boys in White Center are on electronic home monitoring after their arrest for bringing handguns to Evergreen High School last week.

According to prosecutors, another student alerted school officials that at least one boy had a handgun in his backpack. Ultimately, two boys were detained, and two handguns with 30-round magazines were recovered.

“There was another student who alerted authorities to say, ‘Hey, this kid’s got a gun in his backpack,’ which shows that even other students are concerned when they see behavior like this,” Casey McNerthney, director of communications with the King County Prosecutor’s Office, said.

A lockdown followed, and multiple King County deputies were called.

Charges include illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon. Both boys were placed on electronic home monitoring.

“When you bring a gun to school, that’s not a case that goes to diversion; that’s got to go through the traditional court system,” McNerthney stated.

