Two 13-year-olds among 5 suspects after attempted gun store burglary in Fall City

Five suspects - including two 13-year-olds - were arrested early Friday morning after deputies stopped an attempted break-in at Fall City Firearms, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on patrol spotted five people trying to break into the gun store just after midnight.

When they noticed the patrol car, they drove away in a vehicle, leading to a short pursuit.

The suspects lost control of the car in the 27700 block of Northeast Tolt Hill Road.

One suspect, a 20-year-old who claimed to be the driver, complied with deputies and was arrested on the scene without incident.

The remaining four suspects, ages 13, 13, 16, 17, ran into the woods but were later arrested with help from a K9 unit and the Guardian One helicopter.

Deputies recovered two stolen vehicles, a Hyundai and a Kia, linked to the suspects.

The four juveniles were booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center on recommended charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The 20-year-old was taken to the King County Jail with additional recommended charges, including attempting to elude police.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

