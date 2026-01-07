Tulalip Tribes announce $10.5M broadband expansion for underserved homes

WASHINGTON — The Tulalip Tribes have announced a giant step toward “digital equity and tribal self-determination” with the launch of a major broadband infrastructure project.

The project was launched through Salish Networks, the Tribes’ wholly owned telecommunications company, and was made possible by a $10.49 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Grant.

According to a press release from the tribes, the grant will bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved homes on the Tulalip Reservation.

“This project will deliver 1 Gig symmetrical Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) service using cutting-edge XGS-PON technology, ensuring ultra-fast, reliable internet for Tribal families, elders, students, and entrepreneurs. Construction of 43.58 miles of fiber infrastructure is set to begin, with service activation anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2027,” the press release details.

Eligible households are encouraged to connect with Salish Networks, attend upcoming informational events, and prepare to join their own tribal broadband network.

Click here to access the request for qualifications.

“This is more than just internet service; it’s about empowering our people,” said Teri Gobin, Tulalip Tribes Chairwoman. “From education and telehealth to economic opportunity and cultural connection, this project reflects our commitment to building a stronger, more connected future for the Tulalip community.”

