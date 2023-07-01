Tukwila workers see big pay bump, Washington’s average wage goes up

Minimum wage workers in Tukwila got a big pay bump on Saturday.

For companies with more than 500 employees workers are now earning $18.99 an hour. For smaller companies, the rate is now $16.99 an hour.

Both are a significant bump up from the State minimum wage of $15.74. The increase aims to keep more workers in Tukwila.

This new law was passed by Tukwila voters back in November with 83% approval.

For some more context, this comes after the State minimum wage went up $1.25 at the beginning of the year to the highest in the country at $15.74.

That bump was because of inflation and the cost of living.

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, the State’s average wage grew by 2% to $84,167 in 2022. The average weekly wage rose from $1,586 in 2021 to $1,618 in 2022. However, those figures include only those wages that are covered by unemployment insurance.

“The increase was driven by a 5.5% increase in employment covered through unemployment insurance and a 7.6% increase in total wages and salaries, which grew by nearly $20.3 billion in 2022.” said the Washington Employment Security Department.

The industries with the largest average wage growth in 2022, according to the Washington Employment Security Department, were:

Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, up 8.8%.

Accommodation and food services, up 7.9%.

Public administration, up 5.1%.





























