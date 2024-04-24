Tukwila shooting suspect identified

SEATTLE — Seattle police released the name of a man shot and killed by authorities as part of a child sex sting.

Seattle Police say he believed the man, identified as Bruce Coval Meneley, was at the location to meet two 7- and 11-year-old girls

Investigators released a body camera video of the sting on Friday.

Instead of the children, police officers were at the location Meneley traveled to. When police officers opened the door, they said Meneley pulled out a gun.

A Seattle Police Officer who was part of the sting operation was hit in the leg during the shooting.

The officer is expected to recover from the injuries.