Tukwila PD responds to shooting near 7/11

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 7/11 along South 146th Street early Friday morning.

A large number of police vehicles were seen parked outside the convenience store and along the street.

KIRO 7 reached out to Tukwila PD for more information. An officer was able to confirm that police were responding to a shooting, but didn’t have any further details to share as of this writing.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with any new developments.

