Tuesday at 5:30: Are you being overcharged on your coffee?

When Juliana Miura buys bottled coffee drinks, she rarely thinks twice about the receipt.

“Every time I fill my gas, I buy one,” she said with a laugh outside a Renton ampm convenience store.

But a KIRO 7 investigation found that depending on where you buy popular bottled coffee drinks — including Starbucks Frappuccino’s — you could be charged sales tax incorrectly.

The problem is cropping up at Washington convenience stores from the North Sound to the South Sound. While some stores correctly charged zero tax on bottled or canned coffee drinks, others added about 50 cents of tax for the same product.

The Washington State Department of Revenue confirmed to KIRO7 those tax charges are incorrect.

