Local

Tucker Wetmore to perform halftime show at NFC championship in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A country music singer from Washington will be performing at the NFC Championship game this weekend.

Lumen Field announced that Tucker Wetmore will take the field on Sunday for the halftime show.

Wetmore is from Kalama, which is north of Vancouver, Washington.

“Wine into Whiskey” became his first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts in 2024. In April of 2025, Wetmore released his debut album, ‘What Not To.’

Next month, Wetmore will go on his “The Brunette World Tour—starting in Boston and ending in London.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for the NFC Championship game. The Seahawks will host the LA Rams. Whichever team wins will advance to the Super Bowl and play the winner of the AFC Championship game: the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at noon on Sunday.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read