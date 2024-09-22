Tua Tagovailoa’s third concussion sparks renewed focus on player safety in football

It’s a scary reality for anyone who puts on shoulder pads and a helmet. One hit at the wrong angle could alter your career. And, life outside of football.

The latest concussion for Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is his third diagnosis in less than two years. It also brings the conversation surrounding player safety back to the forefront.

Aside from adding endzones in 1912, the dimensions of the field haven’t changed since 1881.

But football players are bigger, stronger, and faster than they’ve ever been.

In 1991, the average height for an Offensive Tackle was just under 6 feet 3 inches and weighed around 292 pounds.

Compare that to last year’s NFL combine, where the average height was more than 6 and a half feet tall and weighed more than 315 pounds on average. Those numbers are the largest ever recorded.

There are so many variables at play, from player and position specialization to the evolution of the game itself, especially at the professional level.

But, there have also been great strides in innovation in the name of player safety.

“Our mission is to help as many players as we can,” says Erin Hanson, the CEO and Co-Founder of Guardian Sports. You may have noticed their “Guardian Caps” on-field this season. It’s more likely you recognize them from practice.

“It is a safety-based product,” Hanson asserts. “The players care obviously more about performance. So, if it’s getting to gameday healthier and making sure they make it to that game, then, that’s exciting for them. And, it’s exciting for us because we know they’re doing it in a safer way.”

This year, the National Football League mandated “fully-encompassed” soft-shell helmet coverings for all full-contact practices involving all players, with the only exceptions being quarterbacks, kickers, and punters.

According to the company, this has resulted in a decrease in concussions at practice by more than 50 percent. Their newest research study is expected within the next two months.

But, it’s not just the NFL. These caps are being utilized by the CFL, NCAA (including at UW and WSU), and even the high school and youth levels.

Just this past Thursday, Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association unveiled a new partnership with Guardian Sports, connecting with the company as its “Official Football Safety Partner.”

That means the “Caps” are now permitted for usage in practice and games across the state…

In a statement, Hanson says her company “looks forward to working together to enhance player safety and continuing our commitment to high school athletes across the state of Washington.”

It’s a start, but she also admits there’s no perfect solution.

“There’s going to be unfortunate side effects that come along. We are in no way shape or form the Magic Bullet. You know, nothing is,” Hanson went on to say. “These guys give a lot to the sport, but they don’t have to give their entire future to the sport.”

Every concussion is like a snowflake. That is to say, each one is completely different.

Tua’s latest head injury will sideline him for at least four weeks. Plenty of concern has been raised regarding his long-term health.

But, it’s become increasingly evident when it comes to head trauma. Even given the innovations we’ve seen, like the “Guardian Cap,” the more we know, the more there is to learn, explore, and improve.

