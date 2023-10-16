TSA team at Wenatchee airport bands together to help traveler in need

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The TSA officers at Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) in Wenatchee said it took a team effort to help a traveler in need.

According to a news release from the TSA, the Seattle-bound passenger fell unconscious last Wednesday in the boarding area of the airport.

The man wasn’t responding to boarding instructions so the gate agent asked for TSA Supervisory Officer (STSO) Alan Holiman.

STSO Holiman went up to the traveler and noticed he was breathing. He tried to wake him up and the man didn’t respond.

Holiman said he remembered the travel mentioning he wore a blood glucose monitor. And as they called 911, he stopped breathing.

TSA EAT STSO Alan Holiman (Transportation Security Administration)

The operator told Holiman to start chest compressions. The traveler then started to respond and breathe normally.

Around the same time, the fire department arrived to take over. TSA officer (TSO) Salvador Quintoriano got the AED device just in case while Holiman and Lead TSO Tye Overbey cleared the airport for the paramedics.

TSA EAT TSO Salvador Quintoriano (Transportation Security Administration)

Paramedics then took over and said the passenger became alert. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It comes as no surprise to me that when something out of the ordinary happens at an airport, TSA officers are frequently the first people that members of the airport community turn to for assistance. TSOs’ familiarity with operations, their ability to anticipate what may be needed and their leadership skills shine during times of crisis,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Washington, Greg Hawko. “I am proud of the job that EAT TSA team did to assist a traveler in need. They are valued members of their community and I thank them for their selfless actions.”

TSA EAT team on duty (Transportation Security Administration)

