Dog fight suspect dodges court in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of forcing dogs to fight each other at a training center in Tacoma skipped out on his scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

Attorneys waited two hours to see if David Aaron Jeno would show up to face a judge for his summons arraignment, but he never did.

Jeno is accused of trying to get dogs to fight at the PacWest K9 Dog Training facility, according to court documents obtained by KIRO 7 News.

According to an affidavit, the dog trainer is accused of prompting dogs to fight at PacWestK9 back in November of last year. Investigators saw security footage of him pushing aggressive dogs to fight each other, leading to first-degree animal cruelty charges.

Since he did not show up, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

It’s not clear when he will be in court to face a judge.

©2026 Cox Media Group