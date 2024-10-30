TSA: 2 separate guns spotted in carry-on luggage at SEA Monday

SEATTLE — Two guns were found in a carry-on luggage Monday after security agents with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw them during routine X-ray screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), making the latest one the 101st gun they’ve spotted.

The first finding happened at 7:30 Monday morning during TSA security checks at the airport. Officers detected a loaded .40 caliber Springfield XD9 pistol in the carry-on bag of a passenger who was headed for Kahului International Airport on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to a press release from the TSA Wednesday morning.

TSA officers also spotted another gun around 9 that night. The 9mm Makarov P64 semi-automatic pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition was found in the carry-on bag of a passenger headed to the Yakima Air Terminal in Yakima. There is no indication the two firearm incidents are related, TSA said.

“The fact that TSA officers at SEA have discovered 101 firearms so far this year is startling, but it is also a testament to the commitment and dedication of the TSA workforce as they have diligently carried out their important security screening duties,” TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko said. “At this same point last year, TSA officers at SEA had discovered 97 firearms in carry-on luggage. This year, we have already exceeded that mark. I ask all travelers to commit to doing better by being aware of the contents of their carry-on luggage and packing firearms properly for travel on a commercial aircraft.” More than 5,600 firearms have been detected so far this year at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

The Port of Seattle Police Department, which responds to the security checkpoint, said this matter is regulated by the TSA and violated by the passengers who unfortunately carry these devices.

The TSA’s reminders to travelers are the warning that “We all hope you push out to the public to be aware of their firearms and the proper way to transport them,” the department said.

The Port said it has worked with TSA to post signage throughout the airport and in the queues of the checkpoint lines themselves warning travelers of items they should not be traveling thru checkpoints with. There are warnings on airline ticket reminders and through the ticketing process.

Gun found by TSA at SEA (Dankers, Lorie)

The following happens after a gun is spotted by TSA:

A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler.

What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

In addition to potential criminal citations for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage, TSA can levy a civil penalty against the traveler of up to $14,950.

Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for some time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations. They will also receive enhanced security screening during their travels.

Firearm rules and regulations include:

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Before traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they comply with local and state laws.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline before their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

At SEA in 2024, 82% of the firearms discovered in carry-on luggage have been loaded.

For more information regarding TSA policy, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group