Trying to see T-Swift in Vancouver? We found tickets—and they aren’t cheap.

VANCOUVER, BC — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end. Her last few shows will be in Vancouver, B.C. next month—which is about a 3-hour drive from Seattle.

Swift will perform at the BC Place for three consecutive nights: December 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The good news for Seattle-area Swifties— you can still get tickets. SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats have listings for every show.

The bad news? It’s going to be an expensive evening.

A single ticket could cost you anywhere from $623 in the nosebleeds to $37,010 for a front-row seat.

Hotel prices in Vancouver are seeing a sharp increase in prices for that weekend.

The Holiday Inn & Suites Downtown, which is about a 15-minute walk to the venue will cost approximately $1,037 for one night. For perspective, booking a room for Nov. 29-30 will run you only about $192.

The Eras Tour began in March of 2023. It’s taken Swift to five continents and is the highest-grossing tour of all time. It’s expected to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

©2024 Cox Media Group