Trump admin. cancels more than $1B in funding for WA energy projects

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Trump administration is canceling $1.1 billion of support for 11 energy and manufacturing projects in Washington State.

It’s part of $7.56 billion worth of funding that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it is terminating for 223 projects in the U.S.

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene claims it’s part of the President’s plan to punish states that did not vote for him.

“President Trump’s campaign of political retribution continues, and hardworking Washingtonians are now part of the collateral Damage,” DelBene said in a news release.

WA energy projects losing funding

Among the entities losing federal funds in Washington: PACCAR, Washington State University, and the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, which is working to produce cleaner hydrogen fuel.

In a statement, the DOE said the 223 projects “did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs, were not economically viable, and would not provide a positive return on investment of taxpayers’ dollars.”

At least some of the projects promote clean energy, and President Trump has made his opinion about climate change, due to greenhouse gases, clear.

While speaking before the United Nations General Assembly recently, Trump said, “This climate change is the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.”

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group