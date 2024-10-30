Truck hauling boat crashes with dump truck in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Around 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, East Olympia Fire District 6 answered a call of a crash between a dump truck and a pickup truck hauling a boat near the intersection of Tilley Road Southwest/SR 121 and 113th Avenue Southeast in Olympia.

When crews arrived at the crash site, they found a dump truck between the pickup and the boat it was pulling.

Pickup v Semi in Olympia (East Olympia Fire District 6)

The crash came to a stop in the intersection blocking traffic.

According to East Olympia Fire, the dump truck was pulling an additional trailer that was full at the time of the crash.

Crews reported that there were no injuries.

The roads were reopened around 9:28 a.m.

