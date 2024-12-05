Truck fire on I-5 in Everett causes traffic backups during morning commute

EVERETT, Wash. — A car fire on Interstate 5 in Everett caused backups during the morning commute.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. on the far-right lane of southbound I-5, just south of SR 529.

Two lanes were blocked while emergency crews responded and put out the fire, causing about 4 miles of backups.

Drivers were told to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

By 7:30 a.m., only the right lane was blocked but drivers were told to continue to expect delays with around 5 miles of back-ups.

