Truck crash bursts hydrant, floods Puyallup road and partially submerges vehicle

A truck struck a fire hydrant near North Levee Road and Industrial Park Way in Puyallup on Wednesday, causing a major water main break that partially submerged the vehicle, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after the crash, which sent water gushing across the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic on North Levee Road was diverted into the center lane, while eastbound vehicles were limited to one open lane.

Drivers were urged to slow down and use caution while traveling through the area.

