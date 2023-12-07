Troopers use spike strips to halt I-90 wrong-way driver in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers used spike strips to intercept a driver who was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in North Bend on Monday.

A 911 caller reported the driver at 12:20 a.m., and a responding trooper spotted the suspect’s car, a silver Nissan Altima, and tried to get the vehicle to stop. Instead of pulling over, the driver swerved and continued heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

In an attempt to get the driver to stop before there was a crash, troopers set out spike strips in the eastbound lanes. The Nissan drove over the spike strips, and another person called 911 saying the car had exited the wrong way on the onramp from Preston to eastbound I-90.

Shortly after, troopers found the Nissan on Preston Way, and the driver, a 27-year-old Burien man, was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of DUI, reckless driving and third-degree driving on a suspended license.

WSP released a video from two of the troopers involved:













