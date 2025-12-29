Troopers stop man driving the wrong way on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says troopers and officers stopped a driver who was driving the wrong way on I-5 near Tacoma Mall Blvd. on Saturday evening.

Troopers say the driver was seen going about 60 to 70 mph the wrong way on I-5.

The driver didn’t stop until officers from the Tacoma Police Department and WSP troopers pulled him over.

WSP says that the driver showed no signs of being drunk and said he was confused when he entered the roadway in the wrong direction.

I’m currently in the driver seat in a reported wrong way vehicle to turn it back around. This vehicle was observed going 60-70mph going the wrong way on I-5 until @TacomaPD units and Troopers intercepted it SB I5 at Tacoma Mall Blvd.



Luckily no one was hit!! pic.twitter.com/U6loA6bhIg — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) December 28, 2025

