Troopers stop man driving the wrong way on I-5 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tacoma wrong way driver A view from a car that was stopped driving the wrong way on I-5 in Tacoma (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol) (Washington State Patrol)
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says troopers and officers stopped a driver who was driving the wrong way on I-5 near Tacoma Mall Blvd. on Saturday evening.

Troopers say the driver was seen going about 60 to 70 mph the wrong way on I-5.

The driver didn’t stop until officers from the Tacoma Police Department and WSP troopers pulled him over.

WSP says that the driver showed no signs of being drunk and said he was confused when he entered the roadway in the wrong direction.

