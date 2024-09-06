Local

Troopers: speeding motorcyclist hits back of truck, dies on I-90 near Mercer Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a speeding motorcyclist hit the back of a UPS truck Thursday evening on westbound Interstate 90 near Mercer Island.

The motorcyclist did not survive.

The crash snarled the evening commute, closing all westbound lanes.

Backups reached upwards of three miles long, according to the Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT).

As of 7:45 p.m., traffic is being diverted off to Island Crest Way on Mercer Island and back onto westbound I-90.

No word on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story, please check with WSP or WSDOT for updates.


